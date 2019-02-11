Madras Fert Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 594.71 crore, up 29.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.71 crore in December 2018 up 29.14% from Rs. 460.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2018 up 184.39% from Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.70 crore in December 2018 up 153.02% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2017.

Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2017.

Madras Fert shares closed at 21.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -39.11% over the last 12 months.