    Lyka Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore in June 2023 down 2.93% from Rs. 21.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 down 623.88% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2023 down 54.7% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2022.

    Lyka Labs shares closed at 112.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.02% returns over the last 6 months and -17.16% over the last 12 months.

    Lyka Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2419.4621.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2419.4621.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.095.356.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.601.451.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.12-0.24-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.674.973.71
    Depreciation3.343.323.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.445.204.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.78-0.592.51
    Other Income0.430.610.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.350.023.19
    Interest1.332.812.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.68-2.790.39
    Exceptional Items---0.140.00
    P/L Before Tax-1.68-2.930.39
    Tax0.040.080.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.72-3.010.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.72-3.010.33
    Equity Share Capital33.0930.6928.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-1.050.11
    Diluted EPS-0.54-1.050.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-1.050.11
    Diluted EPS-0.54-1.050.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

