Lyka Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore in June 2023 down 2.93% from Rs. 21.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 down 623.88% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2023 down 54.7% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2022.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 112.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.02% returns over the last 6 months and -17.16% over the last 12 months.