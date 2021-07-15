L&T Infotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,173.40 crore, up 14.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,173.40 crore in June 2021 up 14.79% from Rs. 2,764.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 575.80 crore in June 2021 up 45.04% from Rs. 397.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 822.40 crore in June 2021 up 34.97% from Rs. 609.30 crore in June 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 32.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 22.80 in June 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,214.75 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 92.38% over the last 12 months.