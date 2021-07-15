L&T Infotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,173.40 crore, up 14.79% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,173.40 crore in June 2021 up 14.79% from Rs. 2,764.60 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 575.80 crore in June 2021 up 45.04% from Rs. 397.00 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 822.40 crore in June 2021 up 34.97% from Rs. 609.30 crore in June 2020.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 32.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 22.80 in June 2020.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,214.75 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 92.38% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,173.40
|3,033.10
|2,764.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,173.40
|3,033.10
|2,764.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,956.90
|1,801.80
|1,669.30
|Depreciation
|65.10
|69.90
|60.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|634.90
|566.40
|550.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|516.50
|595.00
|483.70
|Other Income
|240.80
|45.70
|64.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|757.30
|640.70
|548.60
|Interest
|16.40
|17.60
|18.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|740.90
|623.10
|530.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|740.90
|623.10
|530.10
|Tax
|165.10
|156.70
|133.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|575.80
|466.40
|397.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|575.80
|466.40
|397.00
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7,461.00
|6,922.30
|5,723.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.95
|26.70
|22.80
|Diluted EPS
|32.95
|26.55
|22.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.95
|26.70
|22.80
|Diluted EPS
|32.95
|26.55
|22.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited