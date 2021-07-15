MARKET NEWS

L&T Infotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,173.40 crore, up 14.79% Y-o-Y

July 15, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,173.40 crore in June 2021 up 14.79% from Rs. 2,764.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 575.80 crore in June 2021 up 45.04% from Rs. 397.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 822.40 crore in June 2021 up 34.97% from Rs. 609.30 crore in June 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 32.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 22.80 in June 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,214.75 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 92.38% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,173.403,033.102,764.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,173.403,033.102,764.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,956.901,801.801,669.30
Depreciation65.1069.9060.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses634.90566.40550.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax516.50595.00483.70
Other Income240.8045.7064.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax757.30640.70548.60
Interest16.4017.6018.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax740.90623.10530.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax740.90623.10530.10
Tax165.10156.70133.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities575.80466.40397.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period575.80466.40397.00
Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,461.006,922.305,723.90
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.9526.7022.80
Diluted EPS32.9526.5522.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.9526.7022.80
Diluted EPS32.9526.5522.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Infotech #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Results
first published: Jul 15, 2021 08:33 pm

