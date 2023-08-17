Lohia Sec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.39 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.39 crore in June 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 65.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2023 down 68.95% from Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2023 down 64.95% from Rs. 20.43 crore in June 2022.

Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.36 in June 2022.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 195.00 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.88% returns over the last 6 months and 45.69% over the last 12 months.