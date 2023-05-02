Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore, up 852.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore in March 2023 up 852.65% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2023 up 412.62% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2023 up 68.82% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2022.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 21.25 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.99% returns over the last 6 months and 45.55% over the last 12 months.