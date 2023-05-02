English
    Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore, up 852.65% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore in March 2023 up 852.65% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2023 up 412.62% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2023 up 68.82% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2022.

    Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    Lloyds Steels shares closed at 21.25 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.99% returns over the last 6 months and 45.55% over the last 12 months.

    Lloyds Steels Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.8558.4118.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations173.8558.4118.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.8868.0014.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.27-52.73-15.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.815.423.18
    Depreciation0.770.630.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0017.848.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1119.256.90
    Other Income1.251.091.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3620.348.02
    Interest1.250.870.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.1119.487.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.1119.487.41
    Tax5.706.706.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.4212.781.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.4212.781.25
    Equity Share Capital98.8798.8789.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.130.01
    Diluted EPS0.220.120.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.130.01
    Diluted EPS0.220.120.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am