    Kopran Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.00 crore, down 3.86% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kopran are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.86% from Rs. 121.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 down 63.49% from Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2023 down 36.96% from Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2022.

    Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

    Kopran shares closed at 178.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.48% returns over the last 6 months and -5.92% over the last 12 months.

    Kopran
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.00148.88121.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.00148.88121.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.9582.3174.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.272.0916.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.0814.28-13.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5914.1511.94
    Depreciation3.263.243.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8023.8819.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.058.9210.10
    Other Income2.393.780.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4412.7010.75
    Interest1.831.780.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.6110.929.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.6110.929.96
    Tax0.842.882.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.778.047.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.778.047.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.778.047.60
    Equity Share Capital48.2148.2148.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.581.671.58
    Diluted EPS0.581.671.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.581.671.58
    Diluted EPS0.581.671.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

