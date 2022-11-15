English
    Kohinoor Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.42 crore, up 200.74% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.42 crore in September 2022 up 200.74% from Rs. 9.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 134.99% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2022 up 213.31% from Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2021.

    Kohinoor Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2021.

    Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 60.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 191.04% returns over the last 6 months

    Kohinoor Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.4221.329.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.4221.329.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.875.881.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.461.735.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.01-0.88-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.521.581.40
    Depreciation1.691.661.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.219.894.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.661.46-5.24
    Other Income0.140.110.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.801.57-5.02
    Interest0.040.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.761.53-5.03
    Exceptional Items--7.81--
    P/L Before Tax1.769.34-5.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.769.34-5.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.769.34-5.03
    Equity Share Capital37.0737.0737.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.482.52-1.36
    Diluted EPS0.482.52-1.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.482.52-1.36
    Diluted EPS0.482.52-1.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
