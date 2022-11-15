Kohinoor Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.42 crore, up 200.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.42 crore in September 2022 up 200.74% from Rs. 9.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 134.99% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2022 up 213.31% from Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2021.

Kohinoor Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2021.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 60.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 191.04% returns over the last 6 months