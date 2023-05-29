English
    Kernex Micro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 38.73% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 6.34% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2023 down 164.71% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.

    Kernex Micro shares closed at 253.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.

    Kernex Microsystems (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.522.110.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.522.110.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.192.750.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.29--0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.512.101.62
    Depreciation1.360.350.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.711.531.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.95-4.62-3.68
    Other Income-1.511.950.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.46-2.67-3.34
    Interest-1.260.810.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.20-3.49-4.27
    Exceptional Items-----4.43
    P/L Before Tax-8.20-3.49-8.70
    Tax0.180.180.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.38-3.67-8.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.38-3.67-8.79
    Minority Interest0.130.03-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.24-3.63-8.80
    Equity Share Capital15.4613.8012.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.91-2.66-7.04
    Diluted EPS-4.91-2.66-7.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.91-2.66-7.04
    Diluted EPS-4.91-2.66-7.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am