Kernex Micro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 38.73% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 6.34% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2023 down 164.71% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 253.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.52
|2.11
|0.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.52
|2.11
|0.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|2.75
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.29
|--
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.51
|2.10
|1.62
|Depreciation
|1.36
|0.35
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.71
|1.53
|1.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.95
|-4.62
|-3.68
|Other Income
|-1.51
|1.95
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.46
|-2.67
|-3.34
|Interest
|-1.26
|0.81
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.20
|-3.49
|-4.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.43
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.20
|-3.49
|-8.70
|Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.38
|-3.67
|-8.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.38
|-3.67
|-8.79
|Minority Interest
|0.13
|0.03
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.24
|-3.63
|-8.80
|Equity Share Capital
|15.46
|13.80
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.91
|-2.66
|-7.04
|Diluted EPS
|-4.91
|-2.66
|-7.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.91
|-2.66
|-7.04
|Diluted EPS
|-4.91
|-2.66
|-7.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited