Kernex Micro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 38.73% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 6.34% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2023 down 164.71% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 253.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.