    KDDL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.90 crore, up 41.4% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.90 crore in September 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 52.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.44 crore in September 2022 up 567.68% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.17 crore in September 2022 up 279.92% from Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2021.

    KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2021.

    KDDL shares closed at 998.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 63.74% over the last 12 months.

    KDDL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.9069.0452.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.9069.0452.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.1318.4414.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.29-1.200.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.3119.0315.85
    Depreciation3.133.072.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5717.6112.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.5312.096.81
    Other Income40.5712.270.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0424.367.42
    Interest1.881.801.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1622.565.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.1622.565.65
    Tax7.724.041.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.4418.523.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.4418.523.96
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7614.543.12
    Diluted EPS20.7614.543.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7614.543.12
    Diluted EPS20.7614.543.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:10 am