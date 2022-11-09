KDDL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.90 crore, up 41.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.90 crore in September 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 52.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.44 crore in September 2022 up 567.68% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.17 crore in September 2022 up 279.92% from Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 998.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 63.74% over the last 12 months.