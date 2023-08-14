English
    KDDL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 331.52 crore, up 34.07% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 331.52 crore in June 2023 up 34.07% from Rs. 247.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.80 crore in June 2023 up 95.45% from Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.22 crore in June 2023 up 50.97% from Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2022.

    KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.36 in June 2022.

    KDDL shares closed at 1,845.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.11% returns over the last 6 months and 140.34% over the last 12 months.

    KDDL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations331.52299.24247.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations331.52299.24247.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3222.9420.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods192.40163.87153.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.61-15.83-36.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.6544.6136.25
    Depreciation14.7113.3311.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.4941.6233.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.5628.7028.33
    Other Income5.957.213.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.5135.9131.49
    Interest6.766.296.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.7529.6225.32
    Exceptional Items0.210.21--
    P/L Before Tax43.9629.8325.32
    Tax11.098.577.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.8721.2617.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.8721.2617.91
    Minority Interest-7.07-5.10-4.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.8016.1613.20
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.5812.7110.36
    Diluted EPS20.5812.7110.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.5812.7110.36
    Diluted EPS20.5812.7110.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:21 pm

