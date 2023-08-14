KDDL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 331.52 crore, up 34.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.52 crore in June 2023 up 34.07% from Rs. 247.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.80 crore in June 2023 up 95.45% from Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.22 crore in June 2023 up 50.97% from Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2022.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.36 in June 2022.

KDDL shares closed at 1,845.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.11% returns over the last 6 months and 140.34% over the last 12 months.