Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.56 crore, down 0.95% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.56 crore in March 2022 down 0.95% from Rs. 55.08 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021.
Kaveri Seed shares closed at 572.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -25.12% over the last 12 months.
|Kaveri Seed Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.56
|102.08
|55.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.56
|102.08
|55.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.56
|102.03
|176.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.68
|-58.72
|-152.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.13
|22.64
|18.74
|Depreciation
|5.42
|5.29
|5.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.53
|27.21
|24.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.41
|3.63
|-17.81
|Other Income
|4.89
|7.40
|4.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.52
|11.02
|-13.19
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.54
|11.00
|-13.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.54
|11.00
|-13.33
|Tax
|0.55
|1.91
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.09
|9.08
|-14.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.09
|9.08
|-14.33
|Equity Share Capital
|11.66
|11.66
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|2.11
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.21
|2.11
|-2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|2.11
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.21
|2.11
|-2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes