you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karur Vysya Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 601.49 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karur Vysya Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 601.49 crore in September 2020 up 0.87% from Rs. 596.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.89 crore in September 2020 up 81.41% from Rs. 63.33 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 448.76 crore in September 2020 up 4.08% from Rs. 431.16 crore in September 2019.

Karur Vysya EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2019.

Karur Vysya shares closed at 31.45 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.43% returns over the last 6 months and -43.13% over the last 12 months.

Karur Vysya Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,140.301,112.111,193.24
(b) Income on Investment246.19241.35300.21
(c) Int. on balances With RBI6.5320.8841.63
(d) Others1.681.762.43
Other Income271.56317.13277.73
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended793.21814.26941.23
Employees Cost220.55213.64212.99
Other Expenses203.74191.45229.86
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies448.76473.88431.16
Provisions And Contingencies284.73337.57365.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax164.03136.3165.99
Tax49.1430.812.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities114.89105.5063.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period114.89105.5063.33
Equity Share Capital159.86159.86159.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.441.320.79
Diluted EPS1.441.320.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.441.320.79
Diluted EPS1.441.320.79
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,998.434,055.664,391.03
ii) Net NPA1,428.201,585.232,118.35
i) % of Gross NPA7.938.348.89
ii) % of Net NPA2.993.444.50
Return on Assets %0.630.590.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Karur Vysya #Karur Vysya Bank #Results

