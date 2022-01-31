Karnataka Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 622.65 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 622.65 crore in December 2021 up 1.4% from Rs. 614.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.42 crore in December 2021 up 8.16% from Rs. 135.37 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 356.17 crore in December 2021 down 18.68% from Rs. 437.96 crore in December 2020.

Karnataka Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.35 in December 2020.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 64.50 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.78% returns over the last 6 months and 2.95% over the last 12 months.