Jubilant Life Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 760.75 crore, up 0.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.75 crore in September 2020 up 0.42% from Rs. 757.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.63 crore in September 2020 down 56.22% from Rs. 143.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.03 crore in September 2020 down 19.46% from Rs. 163.94 crore in September 2019.

Jubilant Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.98 in September 2019.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 702.70 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 85.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.29% over the last 12 months.