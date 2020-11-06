172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jubilant-life-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-760-75-crore-up-0-42-y-o-y-6075181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 760.75 crore, up 0.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 760.75 crore in September 2020 up 0.42% from Rs. 757.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.63 crore in September 2020 down 56.22% from Rs. 143.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.03 crore in September 2020 down 19.46% from Rs. 163.94 crore in September 2019.

Jubilant Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.98 in September 2019.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 702.70 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 85.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.29% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations753.78743.57748.10
Other Operating Income6.9710.389.44
Total Income From Operations760.75753.95757.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials383.35365.83395.97
Purchase of Traded Goods18.9419.1531.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.9311.56-15.95
Power & Fuel84.5280.1696.35
Employees Cost61.4359.6161.54
Depreciation29.5929.5325.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses91.4486.29103.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.55101.8259.41
Other Income12.898.9879.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.44110.80138.49
Interest27.2139.7232.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.2371.08106.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax75.2371.08106.20
Tax12.6019.04-36.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.6352.04143.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.6352.04143.07
Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.933.278.98
Diluted EPS3.933.278.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.933.278.98
Diluted EPS3.933.278.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

