App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jubilant Life Sciences posts Rs 260.49 crore profit for March quarter

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,391.41 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 2,385.58 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 260.49 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, driven by robust sales in pharmaceuticals segment. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 100.65 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,391.41 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 2,385.58 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Net profit of the company for the fiscal year ending March was at Rs 898.24 crore against Rs 577.01 crore for the previous fiscal year,  Jubilant Life Sciences said.

Close

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,154.41 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2020. It was Rs 9,110.82 crore for the previous fiscal, it added.

related news

"We are glad to report record profits in FY20 with improvement in margins across all the business segments. The Q4FY20 performance was impressive with EBITDA growth of 58 per cent YoY," Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia said.

Despite the COVID-19 led challenges, the company continues to experience strong demand across most of its businesses, Company Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said.

During the year, the company reduced its net debt by Rs 514 crore and is focused on further deleveraging by generating healthy levels of cash flows, Jubilant Life Sciences said.

The company signed Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug, remdesivir, a potential therapy for coronavirus in 127 countries including India, and is working towards launching the drug in July 2020, it added.

In fourth quarter of FY2020, the company announced and paid an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share of Re 1 paid up for FY20, which is the final dividend for the year as well, the filing said.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences closed at Rs 442.25 on BSE, up 1.73 per cent from the previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #Business #Jubilant Life Sciences #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.