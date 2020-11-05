Jubilant Life Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,374.89 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,374.89 crore in September 2020 up 4.81% from Rs. 2,265.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.03 crore in September 2020 down 10.17% from Rs. 249.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 493.46 crore in September 2020 up 2.65% from Rs. 480.71 crore in September 2019.

Jubilant Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.66 in September 2019.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 706.30 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 85.75% returns over the last 6 months and 29.26% over the last 12 months.