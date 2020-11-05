172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jubilant-life-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2374-89-crore-up-4-81-y-o-y-6072201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,374.89 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,374.89 crore in September 2020 up 4.81% from Rs. 2,265.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.03 crore in September 2020 down 10.17% from Rs. 249.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 493.46 crore in September 2020 up 2.65% from Rs. 480.71 crore in September 2019.

Jubilant Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.66 in September 2019.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 706.30 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 85.75% returns over the last 6 months and 29.26% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Life Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,326.361,845.242,236.55
Other Operating Income48.5347.6829.38
Total Income From Operations2,374.891,892.922,265.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials752.05610.31779.10
Purchase of Traded Goods73.4757.1355.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.06-47.74-61.27
Power & Fuel112.5396.65124.80
Employees Cost558.30546.39522.19
Depreciation115.84112.30116.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses367.30327.96377.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax370.34189.92351.61
Other Income7.288.1312.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax377.62198.05363.87
Interest63.9575.9571.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax313.67122.10292.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax313.67122.10292.23
Tax89.5534.0942.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities224.1288.01249.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period224.1288.01249.39
Minority Interest-0.09----
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates224.0388.01249.39
Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.065.5315.66
Diluted EPS14.065.5315.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.065.5315.66
Diluted EPS14.065.5315.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Life #Jubilant Life Sciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results

