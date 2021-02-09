MARKET NEWS

Jubilant Life Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,771.34 crore, down 23.49% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,771.34 crore in December 2020 down 23.49% from Rs. 2,315.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.93 crore in December 2020 up 52.39% from Rs. 203.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.35 crore in December 2020 down 3.33% from Rs. 513.45 crore in December 2019.

Jubilant Life EPS has increased to Rs. 19.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.77 in December 2019.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 961.65 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.94% returns over the last 6 months and 76.76% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Life Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,743.632,326.362,279.89
Other Operating Income27.7148.5335.32
Total Income From Operations1,771.342,374.892,315.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials381.08752.05806.00
Purchase of Traded Goods49.4373.4751.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.8925.06-83.87
Power & Fuel27.38112.53123.52
Employees Cost482.10558.30538.63
Depreciation95.94115.84113.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses310.70367.30372.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.82370.34393.96
Other Income3.597.286.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax400.41377.62399.99
Interest46.3763.9572.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax354.04313.67327.96
Exceptional Items-10.89---34.64
P/L Before Tax343.15313.67293.32
Tax121.1689.5589.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities221.99224.12203.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items90.94----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period312.93224.12203.38
Minority Interest0.10-0.09--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.10----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates309.93224.03203.38
Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.4614.0612.77
Diluted EPS19.4614.0612.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.4614.0612.77
Diluted EPS19.4614.0612.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:00 am

