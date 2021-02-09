Jubilant Life Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,771.34 crore, down 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,771.34 crore in December 2020 down 23.49% from Rs. 2,315.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.93 crore in December 2020 up 52.39% from Rs. 203.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.35 crore in December 2020 down 3.33% from Rs. 513.45 crore in December 2019.

Jubilant Life EPS has increased to Rs. 19.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.77 in December 2019.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 961.65 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.94% returns over the last 6 months and 76.76% over the last 12 months.