Jubilant Food Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,255.10 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,255.10 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 893.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.75 crore in June 2022 up 62.19% from Rs. 69.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.79 crore in June 2022 up 42.79% from Rs. 220.45 crore in June 2021.

Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.27 in June 2021.

Jubilant Food shares closed at 558.65 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.