Jubilant Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,331.81 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,331.81 1,301.49 1,210.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,331.81 1,301.49 1,210.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 312.95 292.91 258.23 Purchase of Traded Goods 21.12 19.67 16.95 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.73 -2.28 -4.22 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 246.51 229.71 200.02 Depreciation 132.59 114.64 103.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 470.52 449.63 420.71 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.86 197.22 215.99 Other Income 9.57 10.43 11.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.42 207.65 227.09 Interest 51.84 49.65 45.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.59 158.00 181.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.10 P/L Before Tax 111.59 158.00 181.54 Tax 31.10 42.97 45.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.48 115.03 135.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.48 115.03 135.66 Minority Interest -- -- 0.68 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 16.50 -2.46 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.36 131.53 133.88 Equity Share Capital 131.97 131.97 131.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.22 1.99 10.14 Diluted EPS 1.22 1.99 10.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.22 1.99 10.14 Diluted EPS 1.22 1.99 10.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --