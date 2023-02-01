Jubilant Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,331.81 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:Net Sales at Rs 1,331.81 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1,210.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.36 crore in December 2022 down 39.97% from Rs. 133.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.01 crore in December 2022 down 10.35% from Rs. 330.19 crore in December 2021.
Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.14 in December 2021.
|Jubilant Food shares closed at 486.85 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.25% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Foodworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,331.81
|1,301.49
|1,210.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,331.81
|1,301.49
|1,210.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|312.95
|292.91
|258.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.12
|19.67
|16.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.73
|-2.28
|-4.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|246.51
|229.71
|200.02
|Depreciation
|132.59
|114.64
|103.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|470.52
|449.63
|420.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|153.86
|197.22
|215.99
|Other Income
|9.57
|10.43
|11.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|163.42
|207.65
|227.09
|Interest
|51.84
|49.65
|45.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|111.59
|158.00
|181.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|111.59
|158.00
|181.54
|Tax
|31.10
|42.97
|45.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|80.48
|115.03
|135.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|80.48
|115.03
|135.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.68
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|16.50
|-2.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|80.36
|131.53
|133.88
|Equity Share Capital
|131.97
|131.97
|131.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|1.99
|10.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|1.99
|10.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|1.99
|10.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|1.99
|10.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited