    JK Tyre Q3 net profit rises 24% to Rs 67 cr

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

    JK Tyre & Industries on Friday reported a 24 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 67 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

    The company had reported a net profit of Rs 54 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Its total income increased to Rs 3,623 crore in the third quarter against Rs 3,084 crore in the same period last year, JK Tyre & Industries said in a regulatory filing.

    The company's board, which met on Friday, approved raising up to Rs 240 crore through the issue of securities.