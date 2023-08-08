English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jet Airways Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.57 crore, up 199.84% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:Net Sales at Rs 37.57 crore in June 2023 up 199.84% from Rs. 12.53 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.65 crore in June 2023 up 87.02% from Rs. 390.11 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2023 up 96.06% from Rs. 347.15 crore in June 2022.Jet Airways shares closed at 59.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.
    Jet Airways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.5712.3712.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.5712.3712.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.453.885.22
    Depreciation36.3435.4041.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.3030.70355.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-51.52-57.61-389.47
    Other Income1.513.450.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.01-54.16-388.90
    Interest0.640.781.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-50.65-54.94-390.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-50.65-54.94-390.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-50.65-54.94-390.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-50.65-54.94-390.11
    Equity Share Capital113.60113.60113.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.46-4.84-34.34
    Diluted EPS-4.46-4.84-34.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.46-4.84-34.34
    Diluted EPS-4.46-4.84-34.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jet Airways #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!