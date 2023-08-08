Jet Airways Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.57 crore, up 199.84% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 37.57 12.37 12.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 37.57 12.37 12.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.45 3.88 5.22 Depreciation 36.34 35.40 41.75 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 49.30 30.70 355.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -51.52 -57.61 -389.47 Other Income 1.51 3.45 0.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.01 -54.16 -388.90 Interest 0.64 0.78 1.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -50.65 -54.94 -390.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -50.65 -54.94 -390.11 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -50.65 -54.94 -390.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -50.65 -54.94 -390.11 Equity Share Capital 113.60 113.60 113.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.46 -4.84 -34.34 Diluted EPS -4.46 -4.84 -34.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.46 -4.84 -34.34 Diluted EPS -4.46 -4.84 -34.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited