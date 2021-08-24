JBM Auto Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 546.80 crore, up 323.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.80 crore in June 2021 up 323.6% from Rs. 129.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021 up 147.08% from Rs. 25.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.19 crore in June 2021 up 1007.82% from Rs. 6.52 crore in June 2020.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.47 in June 2020.

JBM Auto shares closed at 446.55 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.77% returns over the last 6 months and 91.65% over the last 12 months.