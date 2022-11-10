Jaypee Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.64 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.64 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 177.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 610.58 crore in September 2022 down 3.78% from Rs. 588.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.84 crore in September 2022 up 752.08% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.