    Jaypee Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.64 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.64 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 177.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 610.58 crore in September 2022 down 3.78% from Rs. 588.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.84 crore in September 2022 up 752.08% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2021.

    Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Jaypee Infratech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.64273.56177.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.64273.56177.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.00145.1086.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.248.128.00
    Depreciation13.3714.5713.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1615.1078.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.8790.67-8.93
    Other Income4.603.275.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.4793.94-3.78
    Interest677.05645.12584.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-610.58-551.18-588.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-610.58-551.18-588.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-610.58-551.18-588.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-610.58-551.18-588.32
    Equity Share Capital1,388.931,388.931,388.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.40-3.97-4.24
    Diluted EPS-4.40-3.97-4.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.40-3.97-4.24
    Diluted EPS-4.40-3.97-4.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Jaypee Infra #Jaypee Infratech #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm