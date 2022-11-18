English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jash Engineerin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.38 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.38 crore in September 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 61.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 up 588.56% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.59 crore in September 2022 up 219.28% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

    Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

    Jash Engineerin shares closed at 827.95 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.36% returns over the last 6 months and 83.87% over the last 12 months.

    Jash Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.3846.4661.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.3846.4661.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.8232.8436.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.441.373.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.11-18.54-16.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2717.1716.71
    Depreciation2.602.452.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5815.1717.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.80-4.000.92
    Other Income2.192.070.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.99-1.931.58
    Interest2.272.062.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.71-3.99-0.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.71-3.99-0.44
    Tax1.070.150.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.64-4.14-1.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.64-4.14-1.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.64-4.14-1.16
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.73-3.47-0.97
    Diluted EPS4.66-3.47-0.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.73-3.47-0.97
    Diluted EPS4.66-3.47-0.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Jash Engineerin #Jash Engineering #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm