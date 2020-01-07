Infosys Q3 PAT seen up 6.9% QoQ to Rs. 4,297.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

Whistlblower allegations against Infosys: In October, a group of Infosys employees anonymously wrote to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that the IT major took unethical measures to boost profits and short-term revenue. The employees accused chief executive Salil Parekh of bypassing reviews and approvals of large deals. (Image: Reuters)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its Third quarter (October-December’ 19) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Infosys to report net profit at Rs. 4,297.9 crore up 6.9% quarter-on-quarter (up 19.1% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 8.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 23,292.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 9.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 5,941.7 crore.

