Infibeam Avenue Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.49 crore, up 83.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.49 crore in March 2022 up 83.56% from Rs. 201.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2022 down 8.64% from Rs. 31.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.11 crore in March 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 39.27 crore in March 2021.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 15.95 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.42% returns over the last 6 months and -20.65% over the last 12 months.