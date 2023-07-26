English
    Indian Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 701.73 crore, down 5.61% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 701.73 crore in June 2023 down 5.61% from Rs. 743.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.00 crore in June 2023 down 17.81% from Rs. 133.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.68 crore in June 2023 down 18.69% from Rs. 224.67 crore in June 2022.

    Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.80 in June 2022.

    Indian Metals shares closed at 354.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.94% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations701.73636.90743.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations701.73636.90743.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials373.75356.92371.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.17-28.50-49.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.8256.4652.06
    Depreciation25.0229.0324.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.372.28
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.41112.73149.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.90109.89192.97
    Other Income9.764.696.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.66114.58199.80
    Interest8.909.6721.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.76104.91178.30
    Exceptional Items---6.20--
    P/L Before Tax148.7698.71178.30
    Tax38.7635.0644.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.0063.65133.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.0063.65133.83
    Equity Share Capital53.9653.9653.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.3911.8024.80
    Diluted EPS20.3911.8024.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.3911.8024.80
    Diluted EPS20.3911.8024.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023

