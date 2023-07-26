Indian Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 701.73 crore, down 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 701.73 crore in June 2023 down 5.61% from Rs. 743.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.00 crore in June 2023 down 17.81% from Rs. 133.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.68 crore in June 2023 down 18.69% from Rs. 224.67 crore in June 2022.

Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.80 in June 2022.

Indian Metals shares closed at 354.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.94% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.