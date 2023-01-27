English
    Indag Rubber Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.45 crore, up 31.6% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indag Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.45 crore in December 2022 up 31.6% from Rs. 45.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 84.73% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

    Indag Rubber
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.4563.2645.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.4563.2645.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.2442.9429.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.050.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.815.564.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.635.435.01
    Depreciation1.081.051.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.478.066.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.730.17-1.50
    Other Income2.312.093.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.042.262.03
    Interest0.090.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.952.241.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.952.241.99
    Tax1.540.530.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.421.711.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.421.711.85
    Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.870.650.70
    Diluted EPS1.870.650.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.870.650.70
    Diluted EPS1.870.650.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited