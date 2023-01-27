Indag Rubber Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.45 crore, up 31.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.45 crore in December 2022 up 31.6% from Rs. 45.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 84.73% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

Indag Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Read More