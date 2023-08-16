Impex FerroTech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 99.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 99.64% from Rs. 89.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 40.45% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2023 up 56.67% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

Impex FerroTech shares closed at 3.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -45.83% over the last 12 months.