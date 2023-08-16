English
    Impex FerroTech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 99.64% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Impex Ferro Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 99.64% from Rs. 89.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 40.45% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2023 up 56.67% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

    Impex FerroTech shares closed at 3.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -45.83% over the last 12 months.

    Impex Ferro Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.323.3489.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.323.3489.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.193.2460.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.630.381.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.270.12
    Depreciation1.651.641.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.301.8430.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.52-4.03-5.90
    Other Income0.031.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.50-2.98-5.88
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.50-2.98-5.88
    Exceptional Items--12.09--
    P/L Before Tax-3.509.11-5.88
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.509.11-5.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.509.11-5.88
    Equity Share Capital87.9387.9387.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.401.04-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.401.04-0.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.401.04-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.401.04-0.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

