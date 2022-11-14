English
    IFGL Refractory Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.08 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 343.08 crore in September 2022 up 10.71% from Rs. 309.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2022 down 2.8% from Rs. 20.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.77 crore in September 2022 down 4.67% from Rs. 40.67 crore in September 2021.

    IFGL Refractory EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in September 2021.

    IFGL Refractory shares closed at 248.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.

    IFGL Refractories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations343.08359.32309.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations343.08359.32309.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.45163.92126.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.9927.0825.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.880.84-2.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.4046.8944.56
    Depreciation13.2613.0612.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.1586.5578.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9520.9824.81
    Other Income2.560.493.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5121.4728.65
    Interest1.581.310.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.9320.1627.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.9320.1627.66
    Tax4.485.617.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4514.5520.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4514.5520.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.4514.5520.01
    Equity Share Capital36.0436.0436.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.394.045.55
    Diluted EPS5.394.045.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.394.045.55
    Diluted EPS5.394.045.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
