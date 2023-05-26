IFCI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.67 crore, down 40.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.67 crore in March 2023 down 40.01% from Rs. 236.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 232.50 crore in March 2023 down 116.68% from Rs. 107.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2023 down 106.37% from Rs. 226.63 crore in March 2022.

IFCI shares closed at 11.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.