IFCI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.67 crore, down 40.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 141.67 crore in March 2023 down 40.01% from Rs. 236.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 232.50 crore in March 2023 down 116.68% from Rs. 107.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2023 down 106.37% from Rs. 226.63 crore in March 2022.
IFCI shares closed at 11.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.
|IFCI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.67
|154.14
|236.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.67
|154.14
|236.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.78
|16.61
|24.08
|Depreciation
|6.04
|6.38
|6.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|110.10
|-131.90
|-103.35
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.20
|13.94
|92.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.45
|249.11
|216.42
|Other Income
|4.98
|2.88
|4.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.47
|251.99
|220.47
|Interest
|150.14
|156.20
|198.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-170.61
|95.79
|22.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-170.61
|95.79
|22.05
|Tax
|61.89
|28.37
|129.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-232.50
|67.42
|-107.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-232.50
|67.42
|-107.30
|Equity Share Capital
|2,195.93
|2,195.92
|2,102.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|0.31
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|0.31
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|0.31
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|0.31
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
