    IFCI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.67 crore, down 40.01% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.67 crore in March 2023 down 40.01% from Rs. 236.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 232.50 crore in March 2023 down 116.68% from Rs. 107.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2023 down 106.37% from Rs. 226.63 crore in March 2022.

    IFCI shares closed at 11.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.

    IFCI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.67154.14236.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.67154.14236.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.7816.6124.08
    Depreciation6.046.386.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies110.10-131.90-103.35
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2013.9492.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.45249.11216.42
    Other Income4.982.884.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.47251.99220.47
    Interest150.14156.20198.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-170.6195.7922.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-170.6195.7922.05
    Tax61.8928.37129.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-232.5067.42-107.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-232.5067.42-107.30
    Equity Share Capital2,195.932,195.922,102.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.060.31-0.51
    Diluted EPS-1.060.31-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.060.31-0.51
    Diluted EPS-1.060.31-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:17 pm