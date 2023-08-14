English
    IFCI Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.85 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 319.85 crore in June 2023 up 2.84% from Rs. 311.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.36 crore in June 2023 up 37.99% from Rs. 208.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.41 crore in June 2023 up 223.91% from Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2022.

    IFCI shares closed at 14.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.76% returns over the last 6 months and 48.47% over the last 12 months.

    IFCI
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations319.85413.65311.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations319.85413.65311.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.081.161.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.110.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.3595.5166.68
    Depreciation17.9718.2917.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies59.48102.66154.05
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses151.91218.51121.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.93-22.59-51.05
    Other Income4.5112.835.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.44-9.76-45.06
    Interest144.03161.86168.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-127.59-171.62-213.42
    Exceptional Items-0.50-0.70-1.06
    P/L Before Tax-128.09-172.32-214.48
    Tax1.2768.86-17.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-129.36-241.18-196.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-129.36-241.18-196.77
    Minority Interest---13.68-11.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-129.36-254.86-208.62
    Equity Share Capital2,489.612,195.932,102.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-1.16-0.99
    Diluted EPS-0.56-1.16-0.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-1.16-0.99
    Diluted EPS-0.56-1.16-0.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

