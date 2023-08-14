IFCI Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.85 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.85 crore in June 2023 up 2.84% from Rs. 311.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.36 crore in June 2023 up 37.99% from Rs. 208.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.41 crore in June 2023 up 223.91% from Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2022.

IFCI shares closed at 14.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.76% returns over the last 6 months and 48.47% over the last 12 months.