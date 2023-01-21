ICICI Bank Q3 net profit surges 34% to Rs 8,312 crore, beats estimates

ICICI Bank Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 8,312 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a 34.2 percent year-on-year increase helped by a healthy 21.4 percent growth in domestic loan book and stable net interest margin.

The bank’s net interest income rose 34.6 percent to Rs 16,465 crore for the December quarter, from Rs 12,236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The private sector lender’s net profit beat analysts’ estimates by a big margin. A Moneycontrol poll of seven brokerages had expected the lender’s net profit to be Rs. 7,994 crore for the quarter, a growth of 29 percent. Net interest income (NII) was expected to have grown 28 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 15,639 crore for the three months ended December.