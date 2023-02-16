English
    HT Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.73 crore, down 1.05% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 241.73 crore in December 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 244.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2022 down 152.59% from Rs. 28.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 down 70.86% from Rs. 72.41 crore in December 2021.

    HT Media shares closed at 18.90 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -48.43% over the last 12 months.

    HT Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.73216.31244.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.73216.31244.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.3577.6952.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.100.43-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.3150.1946.82
    Depreciation21.3721.7222.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.08108.60100.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.28-42.3223.20
    Other Income30.0121.8526.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-20.4749.87
    Interest17.3215.2910.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.59-35.7639.12
    Exceptional Items---31.61--
    P/L Before Tax-17.59-67.3739.12
    Tax-2.6886.3710.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.91-153.7428.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.91-153.7428.35
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.64-6.651.23
    Diluted EPS-0.64-6.651.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.64-6.651.23
    Diluted EPS-0.64-6.651.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 09:22 am