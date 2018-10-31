HPL Electric & Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 272.39 crore, up 21.6% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 272.39 crore in September 2018 up 21.6% from Rs. 224.00 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2018 down 4.61% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.64 crore in September 2018 up 19.52% from Rs. 24.80 crore in September 2017.
HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2017.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 64.20 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -44.30% returns over the last 6 months and -55.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|HPL Electric & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|272.39
|256.10
|224.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|272.39
|256.10
|224.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|155.27
|206.63
|125.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.95
|-33.60
|14.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.54
|33.85
|34.00
|Depreciation
|7.51
|6.51
|5.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.90
|25.52
|25.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.21
|17.19
|18.27
|Other Income
|0.91
|1.00
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.13
|18.19
|19.22
|Interest
|14.12
|12.29
|11.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.00
|5.90
|7.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.00
|5.90
|7.91
|Tax
|2.31
|1.58
|1.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.69
|4.32
|5.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.69
|4.32
|5.97
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|0.67
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.89
|0.67
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|--
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.89
|--
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited