HPL Electric & Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 272.39 crore, up 21.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 272.39 crore in September 2018 up 21.6% from Rs. 224.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2018 down 4.61% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.64 crore in September 2018 up 19.52% from Rs. 24.80 crore in September 2017.

HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2017.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 64.20 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -44.30% returns over the last 6 months and -55.21% over the last 12 months.