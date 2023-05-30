English
    HPL Electric & Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.75 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 362.75 crore in March 2023 up 11.57% from Rs. 325.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2023 down 16.57% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2023 down 0.69% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022.

    HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.

    HPL Electric & shares closed at 97.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.91% over the last 12 months.

    HPL Electric & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations362.75301.59325.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations362.75301.59325.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials241.04207.88203.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.54-8.326.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.9936.3735.13
    Depreciation8.378.3511.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6028.8734.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2128.4334.06
    Other Income1.310.550.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5228.9834.63
    Interest20.0419.1717.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.499.8117.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.499.8117.26
    Tax6.223.423.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.276.3813.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.276.3813.52
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.02-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.256.3613.49
    Equity Share Capital64.3064.3064.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.750.992.10
    Diluted EPS1.750.992.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.750.992.10
    Diluted EPS1.750.992.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

