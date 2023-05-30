HPL Electric & Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.75 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 362.75 crore in March 2023 up 11.57% from Rs. 325.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2023 down 16.57% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2023 down 0.69% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022.
HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 97.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.91% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|362.75
|301.59
|325.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|362.75
|301.59
|325.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|241.04
|207.88
|203.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.54
|-8.32
|6.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.99
|36.37
|35.13
|Depreciation
|8.37
|8.35
|11.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.60
|28.87
|34.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.21
|28.43
|34.06
|Other Income
|1.31
|0.55
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.52
|28.98
|34.63
|Interest
|20.04
|19.17
|17.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.49
|9.81
|17.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.49
|9.81
|17.26
|Tax
|6.22
|3.42
|3.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.27
|6.38
|13.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.27
|6.38
|13.52
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.25
|6.36
|13.49
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|0.99
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|0.99
|2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|0.99
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|0.99
|2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited