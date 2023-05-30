HPL Electric & Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.75 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.75 crore in March 2023 up 11.57% from Rs. 325.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2023 down 16.57% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2023 down 0.69% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2022.

HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 97.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.91% over the last 12 months.