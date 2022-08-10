HPL Electric & Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.59 crore, up 129.17% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 295.59 crore in June 2022 up 129.17% from Rs. 128.98 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2022 up 131.61% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022 up 244.3% from Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2021.
HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in June 2021.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 63.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|295.59
|325.14
|128.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|295.59
|325.14
|128.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|200.49
|203.09
|97.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.10
|6.84
|-17.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.04
|35.13
|23.76
|Depreciation
|11.41
|11.58
|11.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.52
|34.43
|15.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.23
|34.06
|-1.87
|Other Income
|0.99
|0.57
|1.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.22
|34.63
|-0.47
|Interest
|17.53
|17.37
|16.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.69
|17.26
|-17.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.69
|17.26
|-17.44
|Tax
|3.37
|3.73
|2.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.32
|13.52
|-19.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.32
|13.52
|-19.92
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.30
|13.49
|-19.93
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|2.10
|-3.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|2.10
|-3.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|2.10
|-3.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|2.10
|-3.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited