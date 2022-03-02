HPL Electric & Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 280.04 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.04 crore in December 2021 up 14.78% from Rs. 243.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021 up 10.18% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2021 up 8.05% from Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2020.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2020.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 62.60 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 39.27% over the last 12 months.