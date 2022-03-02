HPL Electric & Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 280.04 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 280.04 crore in December 2021 up 14.78% from Rs. 243.99 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021 up 10.18% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2021 up 8.05% from Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2020.
HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2020.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 62.60 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 39.27% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|280.04
|279.79
|243.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|280.04
|279.79
|243.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|169.99
|174.89
|159.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.08
|10.35
|-5.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.47
|31.47
|31.26
|Depreciation
|11.90
|11.91
|11.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.19
|30.71
|23.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.41
|20.46
|23.51
|Other Income
|1.07
|1.16
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.47
|21.62
|24.31
|Interest
|17.22
|16.75
|16.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.25
|4.87
|8.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.25
|4.87
|8.03
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.30
|4.90
|8.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.30
|4.90
|8.41
|Minority Interest
|-0.06
|0.07
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.25
|4.97
|8.39
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.44
|0.77
|1.31
|Diluted EPS
|1.44
|0.77
|1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.44
|0.77
|1.31
|Diluted EPS
|1.44
|0.77
|1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited