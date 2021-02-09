Himalaya Granit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 4.87% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 4100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Himalaya Granit shares closed at 20.80 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)