Hikal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 388.05 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.05 crore in June 2023 up 2.44% from Rs. 378.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2023 up 178.1% from Rs. 8.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.23 crore in June 2023 up 96.89% from Rs. 26.02 crore in June 2022.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2022.

Hikal shares closed at 302.70 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.64% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.