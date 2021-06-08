Hester Bio Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.16 crore, up 52.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.16 crore in March 2021 up 52.44% from Rs. 41.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.86 crore in March 2021 up 77.05% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.74 crore in March 2021 up 96.22% from Rs. 10.57 crore in March 2020.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2020.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,758.30 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)