Gyan Developers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 78.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 78.58% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 67.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.

Gyan Developers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2018.

Gyan Developers shares closed at 5.06 on July 26, 2019 (BSE)