    Greenply Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 469.16 crore, up 4.59% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 469.16 crore in March 2023 up 4.59% from Rs. 448.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2023 down 61.8% from Rs. 28.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.87 crore in March 2023 up 19.37% from Rs. 47.64 crore in March 2022.

    Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.36 in March 2022.

    Greenply Ind shares closed at 163.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.46% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.

    Greenply Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations469.16428.19448.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations469.16428.19448.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.82164.64144.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods124.09100.76131.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.69-4.48-6.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.8960.4350.37
    Depreciation10.329.646.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.1074.2884.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2522.9237.79
    Other Income9.293.073.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.5525.9940.91
    Interest7.606.212.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.9519.7838.42
    Exceptional Items--9.62--
    P/L Before Tax38.9529.4038.42
    Tax11.25-8.839.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.7038.2328.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.7038.2328.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-16.63-2.180.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.0736.0428.97
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.2912.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.902.932.36
    Diluted EPS0.892.912.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.902.932.36
    Diluted EPS0.892.912.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

