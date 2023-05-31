Greenply Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 469.16 crore, up 4.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 469.16 crore in March 2023 up 4.59% from Rs. 448.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2023 down 61.8% from Rs. 28.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.87 crore in March 2023 up 19.37% from Rs. 47.64 crore in March 2022.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.36 in March 2022.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 163.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.46% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.