Grasim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,195.60 crore, up 7.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,195.60 crore in December 2022 up 7.1% from Rs. 5,784.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.36 crore in December 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 522.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 579.71 crore in December 2022 down 39.78% from Rs. 962.68 crore in December 2021.

Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.96 in December 2021.

Grasim shares closed at 1,604.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.