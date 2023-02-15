English
    Grasim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,195.60 crore, up 7.1% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,195.60 crore in December 2022 up 7.1% from Rs. 5,784.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.36 crore in December 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 522.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 579.71 crore in December 2022 down 39.78% from Rs. 962.68 crore in December 2021.

    Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.96 in December 2021.

    Grasim shares closed at 1,604.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.

    Grasim Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,195.606,745.245,784.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,195.606,745.245,784.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,829.313,277.492,763.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.0292.5353.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.63-251.23-276.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost519.35503.51455.13
    Depreciation275.51266.19221.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,277.292,166.331,866.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.49690.42700.37
    Other Income102.71755.5140.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax304.201,445.93740.92
    Interest89.2085.0753.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax215.001,360.86687.48
    Exceptional Items---88.03--
    P/L Before Tax215.001,272.83687.48
    Tax-42.36308.53198.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities257.36964.30488.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----33.49
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period257.36964.30522.47
    Equity Share Capital131.69131.68131.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9314.687.96
    Diluted EPS3.9014.687.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9314.687.96
    Diluted EPS3.9014.687.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am