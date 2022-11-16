Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 8.22% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Govind Poy Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in September 2022 up 8.22% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 973.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.
Govind Poy Oxyg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.
|Govind Poy Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.45
|2.21
|2.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.45
|2.21
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.73
|0.72
|0.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|0.39
|0.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.31
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.70
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.04
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.03
|0.19
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.07
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|-0.07
|0.17
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|-0.07
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|-0.07
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.01
|-1.84
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.01
|-1.84
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.01
|-1.84
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.01
|-1.84
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited