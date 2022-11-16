Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 8.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in September 2022 up 8.22% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 973.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Govind Poy Oxyg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.