Gokul Refoils Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.96 crore, up 75.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.96 crore in March 2020 up 75.06% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2020 up 1987.81% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2020 up 1302.99% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 14.96 on June 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -0.47% over the last 12 months.