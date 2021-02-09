Gokul Refoils Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2020 up 19.57% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 down 80.38% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 down 76.95% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2019.

Gokul Refoils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 20.50 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)