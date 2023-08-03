GE Shipping Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,041.30 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,041.30 crore in June 2023 down 10.49% from Rs. 1,163.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 566.29 crore in June 2023 up 32.2% from Rs. 428.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 745.88 crore in June 2023 up 21.16% from Rs. 615.61 crore in June 2022.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 39.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.00 in June 2022.

GE Shipping shares closed at 789.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 53.09% over the last 12 months.