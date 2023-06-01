GDL Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 6.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 111.54% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.