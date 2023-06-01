English
    GDL Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GDL Leasing and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 6.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 111.54% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    GDL Leasing and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.090.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.090.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.050.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.00
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.00
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.000.00
    Tax0.00--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.00
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves0.180.180.18
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023