    Ganesh Housing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.80 crore, down 11.14% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.80 crore in June 2023 down 11.14% from Rs. 29.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 100.91% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 101.66% from Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2022.

    Ganesh Housing shares closed at 469.60 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 53.46% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Housing Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.80199.3129.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.80199.3129.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.2349.8616.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.119.87-13.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.095.483.74
    Depreciation0.880.740.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.323.983.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.82129.3818.03
    Other Income0.640.670.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.19130.0518.05
    Interest0.350.832.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.54129.2215.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.54129.2215.09
    Tax-1.4549.585.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.0979.649.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.0979.649.53
    Equity Share Capital83.3983.3983.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.019.551.14
    Diluted EPS-0.019.551.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.019.551.14
    Diluted EPS-0.019.551.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

