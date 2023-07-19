Ganesh Housing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.80 crore, down 11.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.80 crore in June 2023 down 11.14% from Rs. 29.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 100.91% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 101.66% from Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2022.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 469.60 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 53.46% over the last 12 months.